A financial injection through the Albury-Wodonga Regional Deal is described as an exciting development or a face-saving exercise, with opposing federal and state MPs disputing its worth. Farrer MP Sussan Ley joined the Albury and Wodonga mayors, Kylie King and Kev Poulton, on Friday to announce more than $130 million in combined funding for the Twin Cities. The total comprises $80 million from the federal government and separate contributions from Albury ($37.8 million) and Wodonga ($12.1 million) councils. All three representatives noted the absence of the Regional Deal's other two partners, the Victorian and NSW governments. NSW is expected to announce its commitment next month but Ms Ley said the Victorian government had shown "reluctance" to sign up to the deal. Cr Poulton said despite the situation, the efforts since the regional deal was first announced in 2019 shouldn't be discounted. "There's a really good body of work that helps both councils to plan going forward, regardless of which governments are in place at any given time in the next 10, 15, 20 years," he said. "It's a step forward today but certainly there's still plenty more work to be done into the future. "And what the deal, from intent three years ago, can deliver another couple of decades from now." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Ley noted the money was "in the budget, ready to go", not an election commitment. "We waited and waited for Victoria to sign on to this regional deal," she said. "Our communities were very patient and the consultation was very sound and what they said to me was, 'Well, come on, where is the regional deal?' "It's here today and it's backed by $80 million of federal government funding. "The Victorian government is ignoring north east Victoria and the power of our two regional cities working together." Victorian Minister for Regional Development Mary-Anne Thomas expressed disappointment the Commonwealth government had "conveniently chosen ... to go its own way on the Albury-Wodonga Regional Deal". "We have concerns that this deal is focused on short-term investments being rushed through to meet the deadline of a looming federal election rather than delivering projects that unlock the region's economic potential and build on its many strengths," she said. "Victoria remains loyal to Australia's first cross-border Regional Deal that benefits the long-term interests and aspirations of the Albury-Wodonga community, but we will not sign up to a deal that fails to deliver a truly community-driven, transformational vision for the Albury Wodonga region." Indi MP Helen Haines, while welcoming the investment, said a project like the regional deal should be above party politics. "But the major parties have failed to reach across the divide to get the best deal for people living on the Border," she said. The independent member said the federal government announced the regional deal as a 2019 election promise but had failed to show leadership and bring everyone together. "Instead in the dying days of this term of Parliament, in the lead up to another election, the Government has rushed out an announcement to save face," she said. Member for Albury Justin Clancy said the funding had been promised by the sitting federal government. "Obviously I would like to think whoever forms government after May will be respecting the announcement made today," he said on Friday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

