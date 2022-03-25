sport, local-sport,

Osborne's Ed Perryman has won the Champion Player award in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume. The classy all-rounder polled 808 points after smashing 484 runs at 61 and snaring 25 wickets at nine by the end of the competition, although his statistics from the finals weren't included. Henty claimed a double in the batting and bowling through Shannon Terlich (484) and David White (25). In C grade division one, St Patrick's Anthony Lethbridge claimed the triple crown. He posted 368 runs, captured 26 wickets and polled 868 points in the Champion Player. Lavington's Eddy Schultheis snared a double at under 16 division one, bagging the Champion Player after scoring 290 runs. Corowa's Jacob Fuge and Charlie McGrath, of East Albury, shared the bowling. ALSO IN SPORT In the under 14s, St Patrick's Will Scammell was the Champion Player while team-mate Jonathan Whiting (307) and New City's Mitchell Clarke (13) also won.

