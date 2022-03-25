news, court-and-crime,

A mother has been left shocked after her vehicle was smashed by a truck while she was inside with her children. Emily Keintz's car was one of two vehicles struck outside Hume Public School about 8.30am on Friday. Her children started screaming after hearing a loud bang, with the impact enough to set off her Honda's airbags. The truck then crashed into a Nissan X-Trail before fleeing the scene. "I got out of the car as quick as I could to make sure they were all OK," she said of her three kids. "I was so shocked, it was so scary. "We were out the front of a school, it's meant to be a safe place. "My kids are scared and we won't have a car now." The side of the Honda was torn off, and the impact forced the Nissan off the road. Ms Keintz relayed details of the truck driver to police, who later told her they had spoken to the company and the man driving.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/57d3224f-8c87-4adb-8da5-efd2979d0bd1_rotated_270.JPG/r0_718_2250_1989_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg