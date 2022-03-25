Sum of cash handed in to Wangaratta police, owner sought

news, court-and-crime,

A Good Samaritan has handed in cash to Wangaratta police, with officers now seeking the owner of the money. The sum of money was given to officers at the station on Saturday last week. Police did not say the amount of money recovered, or where the cash was found, but said the owner could make contact. "Proof of ownership must be supplied," a spokesman said. "(The) owner should know the amount and what denomination the cash is in."

