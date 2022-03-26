news, local-news,

Two Albury sporting clubs will receive new benches after the collection of almost 200 kilograms of soft plastics last year. Melrose FC and North Albury Football Netball Club were both part of a pilot program run by Clean Up Australia named Greening the Green. Albury Council worked with the two clubs as they recycled 180 kilograms of plastic, which will be turned into park benches at Melrose Park and Bunton Park. The council's team leader for resource recovery Andrea Baldwin is hopeful the program will be expanded across the state and implemented by more sporting clubs this year. "Clean Up Australia wanted to start working with sporting clubs, specifically, to look at how they can consider what plastic is generated on game days and practices," Ms Baldwin said. "It's mainly around canteens and bars. It was also an opportunity if you had some plastic at home, you could contribute that. "I approached Melrose FC and the North Albury Football Club and they were both happy to participate." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Baldwin, who manages the Albury Waste Management Centre, said COVID restrictions delayed collection of the materials, which were eventually sent to North Albury company Plastic Forrests to be processed. Melbourne-based recycled plastic manufacturer Replas will produce the benches for the clubs. "It doesn't weigh anything, so it takes quite a lot to get to that level," Ms Baldwin added. "We've had to collaborate with a couple of different people at the clubs to make sure it's collected properly and we kept it out at the waste management centre until it was able to be transported, "It hasn't cost the clubs anything." For more information on the program or to find out how clubs can get involved involved, visit cleanup.org.au/greeningthegreen. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/36078c8f-7a9a-4e03-b281-263b81e35a31.jpg/r0_307_5355_3333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg