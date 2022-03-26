news, local-news,

An award-winning Baranduda display home powered by renewable energy was sold soon after it went to auction on Saturday. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 6 Lanning Street attracted just one bid of $800,000 before negotiations commenced with the vendor and a sale price of $825,000 was reached. Designed by Greenest House, the property was described as a "virtual power plant" as its 10-kilowatt solar energy system can produce more power than the home uses. It was crowned the Master Builder Association 2021 Display Home of the Year and was also regarded the best environmentally sustainable design by Design Matters National last year. The house boasts an eight-star energy rating. Smart technologies are integrated throughout with voice command possible from every room. Locks, home appliances and internet-enabled security can also be monitored and managed via a smart phone. PJ Murphy Real Estate director Mark Boehm said the property was the "full package". "This is a carbon-negative home, powered completely by renewable energy," Mr Boehm said. "It is filled with smart design features to lower the cost of living, without comprising on quality, comfort or livability. "It's practically an airtight home - pollen and smoke can be locked out. "It's at the top of its class when it comes to exceptional living conditions. "The demand for energy-efficient homes is set to continue in existing homes and new builds. It's an important factor in every decision we make today." IN OTHER NEWS: PJ Murphy had another auction lined up on Saturday for 25 Lauren Court at Table Top, but the property situated on 2.05 hectares was also passed in. It has been valued between $1.3 and $1.4 million. Selling agent James Seymour said the rural estate had attracted significant interest from parties unable to purchase the property under auction conditions. Stean Nicholls Real Estate had a successful morning with 662 Keene Street sold under the hammer for an undisclosed fee well in excess of $700,000. Auctioneer Jack Stean said there was four registered bidders, two of which made the bulk of the moves for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling. The home is located in close proximity to East Albury's parks, sporting facilities and the suburb's shopping precinct. Ray White Real Estate was due to auction off 941 Pemberton Street in West Albury on Saturday, but the home was sold prior.

