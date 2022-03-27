sport, local-sport,

Melrose laid down a marker with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Albury Hotspurs on Sunday. There were three goals in the last four minutes of an incredible game at Melrose Park, with Inde-Ana Burgess netting twice to hand the home side all three points. Hotspurs had scored 24 goals without reply in their first two games and when Jess Thomas gave them the lead inside 60 seconds, you felt the floodgates could open. But Melrose had other ideas and they were level in the eighth minute, Alex Davis taking a free-kick wide on the left and swirling her shot all the way into the far corner. Maya Davis fired Melrose in front midway through the first half, capitalising after Hotspurs had failed to clear a corner and the hosts deservedly carried their lead into half-time on the back of some strong defence. Hotspurs came out full of intent at the start of the second half and Elisha Wild hit the woodwork twice, while Melrose goalkeeper Ashlea Thurnam made a number of good saves as the yellow shirts poured forward. ALSO IN SPORT The pressure finally told when Thomas swept a shot high into the net for her second of the game, only for Burgess to surge through and make it 3-2 to Melrose three minutes from time. Grace Corrigan's cross-shot looked to have rescued a point for Hotspurs when it drifted over Thurnam and dropped inside the far post but there was still time for Burgess to win it at the death. Summer Caponecchia scored a hat-trick in Myrtleford's 6-4 home defeat to Wodonga Diamonds, while Albury United won 6-1 away to Wangaratta.

