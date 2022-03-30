Faster speeds the hope after NBN fixed wireless network budget boost

news, local-news, Federal budget, NBN, Sussan Ley, Helen Haines

National Broadband Network coverage is expected to improve across the Border and North East as part of a $480 million federal budget commitment. Farrer MP Sussan Ley said the decision to boost capability on the NBN fixed wireless network would assist more than 14,000 homes and businesses in her electorate. The announcement included 15 border towers, in Albury North, Table Top, Jindera, Burrumbuttock, Holbrook, Culcairn, Gerogery, Walla, Corowa, Howlong, Barnawartha-Bungowannah, Oaklands, Jerilderie, Ebden-Lake Hume and Bellbridge-Wirlinga. Ms Ley said the announcement was "vital in the ongoing effort to bridge the communications divide between cities and the bush". "Under this plan, in most cases you will see double the coverage range for each tower, putting more people on the network, plus higher speeds across the day of up to 100 megabytes per second and 50 mbps during the network's busier night-time hours," she said. Other measures announced on Tuesday night in the budget included cutting fuel excise for six months by 22 cents a litre, a $250 cost of living payment for certain groups and $420 tax offset for low and middle income earners. Last week Ms Ley also announced $80 million towards the Albury-Wodonga Regional Deal. IN OTHER NEWS: Indi MP Helen Haines welcomed investment in the NBN, a major issue across regional Australia, but said residents had previously been "promised faster speeds that failed to materialise". "People living in Indi deserve good internet just as much as people living in the cities," she said. "It's a safety issue, a productivity issue and a basic part of our daily lives. I will be holding the government to account on this." Liberal candidate for Indi Ross Lyman said the budget pledge built on the government's North East investment in the Mobile Black Spot Program over the past nine years. "One of the most frequent things I hear as I move around the North East is that we need more wireless internet coverage and increased bandwidth," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/85cce169-ba71-4f5f-b8c0-046eaf43b6c2.jpg/r0_182_5209_3125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg