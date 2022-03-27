QantasLink pilots forget to pull up wheels on Albury flight, fly too high

news, local-news,

Distracted QantasLink pilots have undergone training after accidentally leaving landing gear down during a flight to Albury. The passenger plane departed Sydney for Albury on July 12 last year, and the two pilots only realised the landing gear was extended after being alerted by flight crew. An investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau found the aircraft's landing gear wasn't retracted until the plane was at 15,900 feet in altitude. The plane had a maximum altitude of 15,000 feet for flying with the wheels down. "The ATSB found that both pilots were heavily focused on aircraft performance after take-off, so the positive rate and subsequent gear-up calls were not made," the safety report found. "Neither pilot identified these omissions." Both pilots failed to recognise a problem with the three green landing gear lights being illuminated. Investigators noted the pilots had been busy focusing on the plane's performance. "QantasLink advised that both flight crew underwent additional training focused on threat and error management techniques," the report noted. IN OTHER NEWS: "The occurrence was also included in a safety article, which discussed omissions, threat and error management and situational awareness "This occurrence demonstrates how diverted attention or focus may result in errors of omission, especially where a task may be reliant on standard verbal cues." The pilots incorrectly thought increased noise and vibration was a result of a propeller balance issue. There were 22 passengers, two crew members and the pilots on board. The incident did not cause any injuries or problems for those on the flight, or any damage to the aircraft.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/986fdc86-4574-4ae6-97d9-52556d79a904.jpg/r11_325_4558_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg