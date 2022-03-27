news, local-news,

DAILY positive COVID-19 cases across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) remain on the decline with 457 new cases reported in the 24 hours to 4 pm Saturday, March 26. The downward trend comes following a mid-week peak where cases had rapidly been climbing towards the thousands with the MLHD surpassing 800 on Wednesday. The MLHD had recorded more than 600 new cases each day for five consecutive days until Saturday, when 525 new infections were reported. Of the 457 cases, 102 were reported through positive PCR testing and 355 were reported through positive Rapid Antigen Testing. Across NSW there were 17,450 positive tests reported in the 24 hours to 4pm Saturday, including 9752 positive rapid antigen tests and 7698 positive PCR tests. The 7698 positive PCR results were returned from a total of 52,036 PCR tests. IN OTHER NEWS: There are currently 1171 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospitals across NSW, including 47 people in intensive care, 18 of whom require ventilation. Sadly, NSW Health is today reporting the death of one man with COVID-19. The man in his 70s from western NSW had received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. He had significant underlying health conditions. NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 2056.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/03c45f58-25e8-4ae5-93ae-d693da38fc6d.jpg/r4_0_1199_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg