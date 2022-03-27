Weakened Wodonga Raiders fall to Mansfield in practice match
A severely undermanned Wodonga Raiders suffered a heavy loss in their final practice match, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season.
A regular finalist since 2015, Raiders were missing half their side in falling to Goulburn Valley club Mansfield.
"At least we didn't suffer any injuries," coach Marc Almond explained of the frustrating clash.
"Jarrod Hodgkin played really well and Max Beattie continues to improve.
"He's (Beattie) got great sideways movement, he wins a lot of the footy and his work rate is exceptional, he's doing everything right."
