Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort is believed to have won its first Ovens and Murray Bowls Region's A1 pennant title on Saturday. The club won a thrilling grand final against perennial winners Wodonga 74-67 at Corowa RSL. "Most seem to think it's the first division one title we've won, so it's huge for the club," premiership player Andrew Lefevre reasoned. YMGCR won three of the four rinks, but Wodonga posted the biggest with a nine-shot win on the second rink. Skip Josh Rudd and third Mark Coulston were outstanding for Wodonga and it was a consistent theme for the back end players in both outfits. "It was tight, at one stage I think we got out to an eight or 10-shot lead, but they pegged it back and the last four or five ends were quite exciting," Wodonga's Ashley Bates offered. "Conversion from the back two, the skipper and third, probably made the difference in the end, they were just a bit better at converting heads." YMGCR''s biggest rink win was a shot-seven margin, with skip Scott Widdison and third Michael Szabo outstanding, while the pair received strong support. ALSO IN SPORT Wodonga was the reigning premiers, winning 23 titles since 1990.

