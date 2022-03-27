sport, local-sport,

North Albury's insatiable belief it can escape any situation claimed another victim in Saturday's pulsating Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial grand final. The Hoppers suffered a rare big-game defeat in last year's thrilling decider against Lavington, but they produced three late run outs to strangle grand final newcomers Albury. "You could feel they were getting nervous, but we've been in this situation before and always backed ourselves, North Albury's always been a club that never gives up," all-rounder Cal Langlands revealed. North had posted a strong score of 213, but when the underdogs moved to 1-126 in front of a strong crowd at Alexandra Park, an upset seemed likely. Albury then pushed to 6-188, so required only 26 runs from 28 balls. Youngster Hamish Mackinlay turned the ball straight to Langlands at square leg and immediately took off, with the fielder throwing back to keeper Ben Fulford, who whipped off the bails with the striker a metre from his ground. Just three balls later in the same over, fellow youngster Corey McCarthy also hit the ball straight at Langlands, this time at cover, and started running, only for the fielder to again throw the ball to the keeper, with the batter out by two metres to leave a stunned opposition 8-188 from 46 overs. With the fourth ball of the next over, Shantanu Bhaiya hit near the association's strongest arm in Brendan Simmons at midwicket and ran, only for a bullet throw to hit the stumps. Albury was shell-shocked and the match was effectively over. "It went to my right-hand side, I was a little off-balance, I knew Johnny (other bat John Spencer) was in at his end, so I knew I had to go for the other end and it just clipped that stump and the bail trickled off," he explained. Albury had been one of the feel-good stories of the season, bouncing back from two thrilling preliminary final losses to North Albury to finally make a decider. But it was obvious in the frenetic final months that the Hoppers' experience in the biggest game was the difference, although all North players interviewed had tremendous praise for Albury's season. "It's something we've been pretty good with all year, holding our nerve under pressure and that's what wins big games of cricket," North's first-year coach and former ACT captain Matt Condon revealed. Condon led from the front, blasting 95 runs from only 79 balls and, quite incredibly, he was the only Hopper to hit a four (14), although Haydyn Roberts joined him in striking the only sixes in the innings. "It's those pressure moments, if I get out (after we were 2-9), they've got the upper hand, it's who can perform in those moments," he suggested. The left-hander was caught in the outfield trying to bring up his century, with no players posting grand final tons since Wodonga's Dylan Beattie (134 not out) and St Patrick's Luke Restall (131no) in 2011-12. He only returned to the game in January after undergoing a hip replacement in his battle with Perthes' Disease, a degenerative condition. "He's one of the best things that's happened to the club, just with the one percenters, the intensity with the bat, when he started playing his shots, we all grew that couple of inches taller in the sheds," opener Ash Borella, who admitted after the game his hamstring injury was now only 40 per cent right, said. It was Tim Hartshorn's final game. "How else could you go out?," he offered. IN OTHER NEWS: "We didn't throw it in when (Alex) Popko and 'Pup' (Kade Brown) were going awesome, I think what made the difference is self-belief." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/01f17940-a3dc-4b5a-a449-c35f42e3f66f.jpg/r0_202_3977_2449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg