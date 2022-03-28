news, local-news,

Old elm trees made for a picturesque backdrop at the Holbrook Cup race meeting on Saturday. A record crowd of up to 2000 racegoers watched on as Maree Hopkin's Son of Spartacus, ridden by Michael Heagney, finished "right on the line" to win the cup. "The atmosphere was electric," Holbrook and District Race Club president Susie Finlay said. Ali's Choice, of Wangaratta, won the Inglis Rural Property Benchmark (Lady's Bracelet), a traditional event that has been run for more than 100 years. Race club vice-president Tom Last said he was impressed by the quality of the race meeting this year. "It's classy, it's got a cross between the picnic races and the proper races. Everyone's just having a good time," he said. "The nominations were off the Richter scale. We've never had so many horses nominated." Mr Last said one of the races alone had 45 nominations. Since the club built female dressing rooms and showers five years ago, Mr Last said the race had seen more female jockeys compete.

