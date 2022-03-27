sport, local-sport,

Two goals from Paris Maw fired an undermanned Albury City to a 3-2 win at Wangaratta on Sunday. The visitors went into the game without Aaron Young or Patrick Brown and fell behind inside five minutes. However, another Shannon Mathews goal had them level at half-time before Maw struck twice in the second half. Adam Burchell pulled one back for Wangaratta but City survived a late onslaught. "It was fantastic to see us dig deep like that," City coach Ricky Piltz said. ALSO IN SPORT "Even missing a couple of big names, there's a little bit of belief starting to come in. "To beat Wangaratta on their home turf was something special. "Our boys were hurting at the end but they were smiling from ear to ear." Myrtleford scored late to beat 10-man Wodonga Diamonds 3-2 and Cobram won 5-0 at home to St Pats. Noah Spiteri bagged a hat-trick as Boomers thrashed Twin City 7-1, with Kye Halloway (2), Josh Perry and Andrew Grove also scoring.

