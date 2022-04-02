sport, australian-rules-football,

Aspiring Border and North East AFL draftees will hope to have an uninterrupted run with the Murray Bushrangers in 2022 as they begin the biggest audition of their young careers. COVID-19 again wreaked havoc in 2021 after it completely wiped out the 2020 NAB League season, but it didn't prevent four Bushies from landing on AFL lists. Albury's Paddy Parnell (Adelaide) and Daniel Turner (Melbourne), who played juniors together at St Patrick's in the Albury Wodonga Junior Football League, were both picked in the mid-season rookie draft. Parnell was joined by Bushies teammate and Shepparton Swans export Josh Rachele at the Crows after he went at pick four in the national draft, while Mooroopna's Tom Brown was selected by Richmond at pick 17. Key forward Fletcher Hart is on the draft radar in 2022 after adding eight kilograms to his frame over the pre-season. He's one of six players who will turn 19 in the Bushrangers squad this year and has made a strong return from injury. "I played six games last year and then I ended up breaking my ankle," Hart revealed. "I was in a moonboot for four weeks and I played three weeks after that. I came back and played three games later in the season." Hart said his short-term goal was to make his senior debut at Albury. "I've played intra-club matches, but then I did my ankle. I played a few games in the thirds," he added. "I definitely feel like I'll leave the Bushies a better player than I came in. I've gotten a lot out of it. "The goal is to get on an AFL list or even a VFL club would be good experience." Another of the squad's over-age players is Holbrook's Ewan Mackinlay, who has joined the Bushrangers for the first time after a breakout Hume league season in 2021. "I guess I wanted to try something different and see what the footy was really like," Mackinlay said. "I mainly did it for the pre-season, but I ended up getting into it. "I play as a small forward. I'd like to think I'm a midfielder but I've gone away from that a bit now." Mackinlay said the biggest difference he's noticed between NAB League and club football is the constant level of talent across the board. "At any Hume league footy club, the best six blokes would probably be just as good as any six blokes here, but all the way through that standard is pretty high," he said. "I'm not too fussed if I get drafted. I just want to enjoy it. RELATED: "We've got a pretty good side this year at Holbrook, so even if I don't play for the Bushies all year round I'll have that to go back to." Foster Gardiner got a taste of Ovens and Murray senior football at North Albury last year and the talented small is ecstatic to be on the Bushrangers' under-19s list for the first time. "It was a big step up from juniors to seniors and now I want to take another step up," Gardiner said. "I was in the training squad for the Bushies and played some of the under-17s games at the start of last year, but I made the pre-season squad this year and was straight into the main squad. "Hopefully I can get a few more games under my belt this year and become a bit more consistent. "The professionalism has impressed me. You see the older boys like (Wangaratta's) Tyler Norton and (Wodonga's) Noah Bradshaw lead the way with standards and elite habits." There's also a host of bottom-age prospects keen to impress at an under-19 level. Star tennis junior Rory Parnell hopes to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Paddy. "I talk to him (Paddy) a fair bit. He's been playing in the SANFL, so it's been good to talk to him and ask him what it's like at the highest level," he said. "He talks about how professional they are, especially learning from guys like Rory Sloane and Tex Walker. "I play off half-back, so it's pretty similar to Paddy. "Playing against better opposition and seeing how other boys in the program go about it is really good." Developing tall Connor O'Sullivan is also keen to make his mark. But the son of Thurgoona premiership coach Jamarl O'Sullivan insisted he's a different player to his father. "I like to play half-back or half-forward, something that isn't ruck. That can be his thing," he laughed. "I'm looking forward to playing against draft-worthy talent and experiencing that. I'll hopefully get a couple of under-19s games in. "The intensity of the game is so different. All the boys are here to get better, it's no longer just a kick around." Tallangatta's Nick Paton is among the district league prospects with an aim to further his game. "I want to get a bit of knowledge from others in the program," he said. "The intensity and skill level is really high in this program." The 2022 Murray Bushrangers under-19s squad is as follows: Albury: Fletcher Hart, Connor O'Sullivan, Caleb Clemson, Max Byrne, Sebastian Sproule, Rory Parnell; Cobram: Matteo Allen; Corowa-Rutherglen: Ryan Eyers, Jedd Longmire, Zander Nash; Euroa: Fletcher Paul; Holbrook: Ewan Mackinlay; Lavington: Jesse Hart; Mooroopna: Coby James, Kydan Atkinson; Myrtleford: Thomas Cappellari, Levi Young; North Albury: Foster Gardiner; Rumbalara: Ashton Atkinson; Seymour: Nicholas Quigg; Shepparton: Boston Dowling; Shepparton Swans: Joeve Cooper, Max Clohesy, James Auld; Shepparton United: Charlie Di Stefano, Oscar Ryan; Tallangatta: Nick Paton; Wangaratta: Tyler Norton, Xavier Laverty, Joshua Tweedale, Harrison Hewitt; Wangaratta Rovers: Toby Murray, Brayden George, Darcy Wilson; Wodonga: Oliver Hollands, Noah Bradshaw, Will Bradshaw; Wodonga Raiders: Mitch Way; Yarrawonga: Caleb Mitchell, Tom Gorman. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 