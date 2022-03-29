Material Girl | Highlights amid the chaos of 94th Academy Awards
HOLLYWOOD is still nursing a huge collective hangover this week but for all of the wrong reasons.
That slap.
The bad jokes.
And the fashion faux pas.
Some people got shirty over Timothee Chalamet's red carpet ensemble but chances are they're only jealous!
To be honest, the fashion was far less offensive than the unscripted violence and the poorly-scripted jokes.
The uneasy, queasy-lemon squeezy moment happened at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Monday afternoon (AEDT) when the best actor winner, Will Smith, took offense to a joke by presenter Chris Rock and slapped him onstage.
Rock had joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, as being ready for GI Jane 2 - a reference to her shaved head. (Pinkett-Smith has been open about having alopecia, which causes hair loss.)
Smith then walked on to the stage, slapped Rock, and sat back down, before shouting "keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth", once, to start with.
Then, once more, with feeling.
Ever-professional, hey!!
Worldwide reactions ranged from alarm and criticism to overwhelming support that generated a flurry of memes.
Seated behind Smith, actress Lupita Nyong'o appeared stunned at Smith's outburst once he returned to his seat. She was not alone there.
In a show broadcast to millions of viewers throughout the world, Smith showed a total lack of control, at best, and condoned violence, at worst.
Los Angeles police department said: "LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report."
IN OTHER NEWS:
While everyone simmers down, there were plenty of highlights - some sadly overshadowed - at the Academy Awards.
- CODA made history by winning Best Picture with a predominantly deaf cast. The deaf characters are played by deaf actors - that's three out of four of the leading roles including trailblazer Marlee Matlin. For a movie that relies heavily on signing, it cleverly amplifies family dysfunction, belonging and yearning in a relatable way with extraordinary heart and humour.
- Aside from Best Picture, CODA bagged Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for the brilliant Troy Kotsur. If you didn't cry enough in the film, Kotsur's uplifting speech is just the tonic. "I read one of Spielberg's books recently, and he said that the definition of the best director was a skilled communicator. Sian Heder, you are the best communicator. And the reason why, is you brought the deaf world and the hearing world together, and you are our bridge, and your name will forever be on that bridge, Sian Heder Bridge, here in Hollywood." And to top it off, Kotsur ended: "My dad, he was the best signer in our family, but he was in a car accident, and he became paralyzed from the neck down, and he no longer was able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you. I'll always love you. You are my hero."
- Class act Lady Gaga and Hollywood legend Liza Minnelli presented Best Picture in the most ceremony-saving and tender moment of the awards. Surviving a rare illness, Minnelli looked to Lady Gaga for support and guidance to which the latter said: "I got you!"
