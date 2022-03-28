community,

A new early learning centre, which will also home goats, lizards, a bird avery and likely a snake or two, is set to open in Thurgoona in mid year. The Thurgoona Early Learning Centre on Fairway Gardens Road is to be run by the same people as the Wilcox Street Early Education Centre in Albury and is expected to be completed in July or August. Tanya Sanders will be moving to the new childcare after 21 years as director at Wilcox Street. "It's going to be pretty different to anything you've probably seen around here," she said. "We're going to have a farm yard... at this stage it's got goats, chickens, some birds. "There's lizards and I'm being talked into a snake. IN OTHER NEWS: "There's probably four rooms in the centre that will have reptiles ... so one of our educators will actually double up as a ranger and do animal education courses with the kids." Information to parents said the Thurgoona Early Learning Centre included four sand pits, two large bike tracks, a waterpark, a large grassy area and a 'Garden World where children learn how to plant, tend to, and eat a variety of herbs and vegetables'. The document said the centre was designed to build children's resilience, adaptability and creativity through play and return children to 'their wildhood'. Ms Sanders said the service would cater for up to 94 children between the ages of zero to five, but it would do little to ease the huge demand for child care services in Albury-Wodonga. "Especially for spaces for children three years and younger, you just cant get anywhere," she said. "Wilcox Street is full already, we're full 12 months in advance at Wilcox Street; parents ring up a couple of months before, thinking they've got plenty of time and they've really missed the boat. "With this one it might ease it (demand) a little bit in Thurgoona, but certainly as a region there's more needed." Ms Sanders said the centre hadn't started taking enrollments, but the waiting list was "crazy" with some families from outside the suburb willing to drive further so their children could access the centre's facilities. She said there had been some expressions of interest from potential educators too, which was notable due to many early education services struggling to find enough qualified staff. "The animals have already been a bit of an attraction, I've already had quite a few people email me inquiring about employment and we've done none of that advertising, so they've just emailed through the website," she said Families can find more information on the Thurgoona Early Learning Centre website.

