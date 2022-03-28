news, local-news,

He'd travelled from Sydney to join the three-day walk from Beechworth to Bright. After driving his car to Bright, he ordered a taxi to Beechworth to begin the walk that aims to stamp out the stigma of suicide. Shane, the taxi driver, asked his passenger why he needed the lift and was told about the walk organised by B2B founder Lisa Cartledge. When the pair arrived at Beechworth, Shane would not take payment for the fare, asking instead for a donation to be made to the event. "As it turns out Shane knew (my husband) Sean and used to book him for gigs," Ms Cartledge said. "He didn't know Sean had passed away; I didn't get to meet Shane but I reckon he's a bloody good guy." It's this generosity of spirt and the shared camaraderie of the walk that lightens the heart of its founder. Ms Cartledge, who lost her beloved husband to suicide in 2014, finds it incredibly rewarding to see people return each year to walk, talk and support each other. More than 100 people joined this year's walk with participants blessed with beautiful weather for the event on March 25 to 27. "It went so well - it was awesome," Ms Cartledge said. "And, finally people used the support bus! So they were congratulated for accepting help. "One lady, Joan, celebrated her 78th birthday by walking with us - we all sang Happy Birthday to her at the Everton Hotel on Friday night." Ms Cartledge reckons Sean would be pretty proud of his wife's efforts. "Hopefully he would realise the importance of it ain't weak to speak," she said.

