sport, local-sport,

Tom Johnson has been named Cricketer of the Year for 2021/22. The Wodonga captain amassed 993 points, finishing 230 clear of Alistair Burge, from Wodonga Raiders, with St Patrick's coach Liam Scammell a further 36 back in third. Hard-hitting Johnson topped the provincial batting charts, scoring 488 runs in the home-and-away season at an average of 30.5. He scored two centuries, including a sensational 104 off 58 balls in the T20 semi-final, and a further two fifties, opening the batting throughout the year and consistently putting the pressure straight onto the opposition bowlers. Johnson also took 20 wickets at 16.45 and Wodonga coach Paul Wilson was full of praise for his skipper. "Tom is a very relaxed customer and he never blows his own trumpet," Wilson said. "His athletic ability and his power caught me by surprise. "Is he technically sound? Probably not, but his ability to hit the ball so strongly is what impressed me the most. "He's very good with the bat, very good in the field and he's a very solid competitor." Johnson came in at No.3 during the finals, hitting 47 in the win over Lavington before scoring 27 against Albury in the preliminary final defeat at Billson Park. "We mixed it up towards the back end of the campaign and it paid off," Wilson said. "Tom, if he did miss, would miss out very early, like most good players, and it put a little bit of pressure back on our top and middle-order but nine times out of 10, he got us a good start and that set a very good platform. "The hundred in the T20 semi-final was amazing. "I don't reckon I've seen a better innings than that for a long time. "His hundred against Raiders, he got lost a little bit from 70 onwards but he got it going after that. "He's had a bloody solid year." Johnson's actions spoke louder than his words when it came to leading the side. "He doesn't say much but when he comes to cricket training, he works really hard," Wilson said. "He's a very compiled cricketer." Burge showed his class with 348 runs - including a brilliant 127 against premiers North Albury - and 18 wickets in his first season with Raiders. Patties mentor Scammell, meanwhile, picked up 22 wickets and made 293 runs. Albury recruit Shan Bhaiya won the league bowling, racking up 28 wickets at 9.39 having only entered the competition in round seven. The Indian made an instant impact, taking 5/9 on his first-grade debut and helping Albury to their first grand final. He edged North Albury leg-spinner Cal Langlands (27 wickets) into second place, with St Pat's captain Dean Nicholson (25) ranked third. "It's been an absolute pleasure playing in this side," Bhaiya said. "It was all about playing with mates, standing up for each other and I'm really stoked to have been a part of Albury Cricket Club's first time in the grand final. "It was pretty special to contribute but I wasn't 100 percent throughout the season and contracting COVID set me back further. "Ever since that break, it wasn't the best I could deliver but all in all, it's been great. "My only complaint is that I would have loved to play the entire season. "A big shout out to Ben Dower and Corey McCarthy. We bowled together, we always hunted in a pack and it was a total bowling performance. "I got the wickets but the hard work was done by all three of us." Meanwhile, there was a tinge of regret as Wilson pondered what might have been for Wodonga this season. "Do you know what, I reckon we missed an opportunity," he said. "I firmly believe we had the playing group to really take it to North Albury on the weekend but credit to North Albury. "They've probably been the best side all year, haven't they, on numbers that stack up. "I thought Albury were way better than us in that preliminary final and we just didn't bat well, we didn't make enough runs. "There are games during the course of the year when you don't have good days and move on quickly but you can't afford to have that day in a finals campaign, so we got the timing wrong from that perspective." 1 Tom Johnson (Wodonga) 993 points 2 Alistair Burge (Wodonga Raiders) 763 3 Liam Scammell (St Patrick's) 727 4 Miles Hemann-Petersen (East Albury) 656 5 Nat Sariman (Albury) 654 6 Tim Hartshorn (North Albury) 640 7 Callum Langlands (North Albury) 638 8 Dean Nicholson (St Patrick's) 626 9 Chris Galvin (Lavington) 625 10 Ben Fulford (North Albury) 618 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/b1e62ac3-e85a-4c35-a9ee-bfb2a7e07d90.jpg/r649_736_3417_2300_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg