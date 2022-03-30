community,

The Fire and Rescue NSW Albury Civic Fire Station is ready for some friendly tin shaking competition with their Wodonga counterparts for the Good Friday Appeal. Five trucks from the brigade, Volunteer Rescue Association of NSW and the SES will be out and about, sirens blaring, on Friday, April 15. Albury Civic Fire Station captain John Vandeven has been involved in the appeal for 20-odd years. "The people of Albury are very, very generous," he said. "And of course there's always the good old rivalry with Wodonga. We always try to out-do each other." Mr Vandeven's son, who is now in his 40s, was treated at the Royal Children's Hospital as a child. "It's something we hold dear to our hearts, and we really want to put as much money in as we can, and collect as much as we can," he said. "We really enjoy it." And his team is making no apologies for possibly waking people up. "We can't apologise for that when the money we raised could save a child," Mr Vandeven said. Good Friday Appeal organiser Brett Perston of the Rotary Club of Albury said the combined amount in donations for Albury-Wodonga has always resulted in the top five for regional towns in Victoria. The Rotary Club of Albury has represented the appeal on the NSW side of the Border for nearly 40 years, and raised $1.1 million during that time. IN OTHER NEWS: In 2021, Albury raised $81,154, the fifth highest total on the appeal's Country Board. Nearly $75,000 was raised from collections through Albury and suburbs alone as part of the virtual-only collection in 2021. Wodonga raised $76,472, and came in seventh place. They were joined in the top 10 by Wangaratta (second), Echuca-Moama (third), Dookie Devenish District (sixth) and Corowa-Wahgunyah (eighth). Fundraising for Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital is already under way this year. With COVID-19 limiting volunteer numbers, a virtual tin shake has been set up and is open for donations. The Border has a strong record of supporting the appeal, with the Royal Children's Hospital the primary paediatric referral hospital for the North East. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161545203/9e8188f0-a0ea-4916-96ca-e7b760c404d5.jpg/r0_290_5472_3382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg