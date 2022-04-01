news, property,

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 Long before climate change, solar panels, back-up batteries and living green were on everyone's lips, a Wodonga building company was already doing its bit to save the planet. Freeform Homes build following several basic principles to reduce the building's ecological footprint. Some features include slatted timber window mini pergolas, rendered block construction, and porthole-style timber air vents to aid roof cavity ventilation. "Footprint aside, several other "F-words" spring to mind when describing this beautifully crafted solar-passive property located in a quiet court in West Wodonga," selling agent Clinton Harvey said. "They are Freeform Homes; the builder, Federation Park; the location, features; of which there are many, and family fun and entertainment, which is what this delightful house is all about. "Add in "P" for passive design and position, and this immaculately-presented two-decade old, two owner-occupier property offers unparalleled comfort and low-maintenance living in a court location boasting stunning views of Federation Range." This three-bedroom property not only enjoys a premier location, but delivers a stylish, yet functional design surrounded by immaculate, low-maintenance gardens. It also an easy commute to the city centre, private and public schools, excellent sporting facilities, local shops and is close to public transport and walking/bicycle tracks. Sited to maximise the northern sun, all living areas overlook the paved, all-weather alfresco terrace complete with outdoor kitchen with built-in barbecue, and a sparkling, solar heated, salt-chlorinated swimming pool with tiled surrounds and Stacker Stone feature panel. A wide central hallway separates the bedrooms. Two have built-in robes and access to an ensuite-style bathroom. The main bedroom is fitted with a wall of built-in robes and a large ensuite with feature timber cabinetry. The light-filled, main living areas comprise a timber-themed kitchen with pantry, gas and electric cooking appliances, and dishwasher. The home also boasts a separate dining area, an impressive family room with vaulted ceiling, an office or study and a separate sunroom. Creature comforts include ceiling fans, under-floor heating, ducted cooling and a gas log fire. The double lock-up garage has rear-yard access and internal access. The private and secure 762 square metre allotment also boasts a lock-up garden shed.

