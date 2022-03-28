coronavirus,

Just over 400 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) today as cases continue to dip even further. On Monday NSW Health reported 417 new cases of the virus in the MLHD, made up of 370 positive rapid antigen tests and just 47 positive PCR tests. This is a slight drop compared to yesterday's tally of 457 new local cases. The downward trend follows a mid-week peak where cases had rapidly been climbing towards the thousands with the MLHD surpassing 800 last Wednesday. The MLHD had recorded more than 600 new cases each day for five consecutive days until Saturday, when 525 new infections were reported. Across the state 16,199 new COVID cases and three deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. Yesterday NSW reported 17,450 new infections and one life lost. There are 1270 patients with the virus in hospital across the state, with 55 in the ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up on yesterday, when 1171 patients were being cared for with 47 in ICU. IN OTHER NEWS: Today's 16,199 cases comes as the state's paramedics plan a 24-hour industrial action from Tuesday morning to pressure the NSW government for better conditions and resources. It comes as nurses plan to walk off the job for 24 hours on Thursday to hold public rallies calling for pay rises and improved nurse to patient ratios. For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/43b135c6-d5fb-4a39-b2b5-2297e8f98bf1.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg