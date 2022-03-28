sport, local-sport,

The eight faces you are looking at have just pulled off the biggest win of their young careers. Representing the Albury-Wodonga Football Association at under-9 level, the team upset the odds to triumph at the prestigious Boys and Girls FC tournament in Bendigo on the weekend. One of two AWFA sides taking part in the competition, they showed incredible resolve to beat Melbourne's Real Futbol Institute in the grand final having been thrashed 6-0 by the same side a day earlier. Challenged not to shy away from the physical side of the game, AWFA won their next two pool games to reach the semi-finals and then knocked out Williams Landing to set up a rematch. RFI offers children "opportunities to train like a pro player" whereas the Border side was only thrown together in the last few weeks and had trained just four times ahead of the tournament. After falling behind to a goal on the counter-attack, AWFA rallied and equalised through a deflected effort from Jazzy Kilroy. Then, with a minute left, a penalty was awarded for handball and Jay Hegarty converted for the win. "It was great to see the boys growing in front of my eyes," coach Aidan Kilroy said. "Some of them came off the field in tears of happiness because they could see all their efforts had been rewarded. ALSO IN SPORT "I've played a lot of sport in my life and this is one of my proudest achievements. "Those boys showed what 'country tough' really is. "It was country spirit that got us over the line. "I've known a lot of these boys for a long time and you could tell they're good but I saw them grow into a real team. "Tournaments like this will set them up for the rest of their sporting lives. "These are the days they'll remember, this is the start of their journey. "Every boy, to the last, played his role, something just clicked with all of them. "Our players are country tough and I knew we wouldn't let them have things their own way. "Every time one of them got the ball, we had two men on them and didn't give them time to settle."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/b80358d0-66ce-4747-83a5-156570bd9d66.PNG/r36_95_445_326_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg