Wahgunyah coach Brett Skinner has stepped down. Skinner recently informed club officials that growing family commitments had forced his decision. Rod Garthwaite has been appointed as Skinner's replacement. Garthwaite is the father of former Richmond defender Ryan. Wahgunyah president Darryl Hore said he fully understood Skinner's decision and appreciated his help over one of the most tumultuous off-seasons in club history. "Brett reluctantly took over the role late last year when we couldn't find a coach," Hore said. "He put his hand up in the club's time of need, mainly to help recruit some players. "But he also said he was happy to step aside at any stage if we found somebody else suitable. "He was just struggling to find the time necessary to commit to the role with a young family. "Rod was assistant coach but is keen to take over as coach. "Brett is going to remain involved with the club as treasurer which will take the pressure off him but he will still be heavily involved." ALSO IN SPORT Wahgunyah is still struggling to attract enough numbers to field both seniors and reserves after being hit with a mass exodus over the off-season. Hore conceded that the club is only a week to week proposition to field a senior side unless numbers improve drastically. "It was only after training last Thursday night that we committed to pushing ahead this season," Hore said. "I know the rumour mill has been in overdrive about the future of the club. "We are optimistic about the season but I'm not saying for a minute that we are guaranteed to get through all 18 rounds. "We are only a few injuries away from being decimated. "I won't hide from the fact that we are only a week to week proposition at the minute. "Our priority is to fill seniors and we have informed the playing group that to be a part of the TDFL it is a pre-requisite to have a senior team." Wahgunyah host Wodonga Saints on Saturday for its season opener. "It's a really big week for the club this week against Wodonga Saints at home," Hore said. "We are confident that we can fill both seniors and reserves this week. "But the following week we travel to play Dederang-Mt Beauty, so that will be the big test. "We have already got players who are willing to play both senior and reserves, if that's what it takes. "Ideally you don't want that to happen. "But the blokes we have got are committed to the club and are basically saying they don't care if they have to play two matches if that's what it takes." Wahgunyah will have no juniors this season with the exception of under-12s which isn't an official competition in the Tallangatta league. It will have sides in every grade of netball. "The netball may be the saviour of the club in that they will attract the numbers through the gate to help us survive financially," he said. "We discussed at committee level that in the worst case scenario that we go through the season as a netball club. "But at the moment I think we should have senior football every week." Hore estimates the club has lost at least 14 senior players since the season ended last year.

