Jockey John Kissick made a winning return from another lengthy injury layoff at Holbrook's Cup meeting on Saturday. At his first meeting since he broke his leg when kicked by a horse at Wagga Town Plate day almost a year ago, Kissick saluted on Cooma trainer Kevin Byrnes' Force Awakens in the Benchmark 45 Handicap (1400m). Now weighing in at around 58.5kg, Kissick has shed 10kg to get back to racing and has been forced to ditch running for swimming to maintain his fitness. ALSO IN SPORT "Thankfully Force Awakens was going better than me, I was looking for an oxygen tank with about 200m out," Kissick joked. "I was expecting it to be tough fitness wise. I've had a couple of comebacks from a long time off already now, and race fitness is different. "I've felt good at trackwork and in trials, but racing is a different story. "Hopefully I can have some luck and not get too many more injuries. "Time will tell."

