Tight games a feature ahead of Albury tennis semi-finals

Albury Gold and Wodonga Raiders have played out a thrilling draw in Albury Tennis Association's Section 2 men's competition. Gold's Sean Pillay, Paul Grover, Cameron Scholz and Peter Penny fought hard against Wodonga Raiders Nathan Lowe, Terry McLean, Andrew Lyell and Lachlan Steain, the match tied at four sets and 49 games apiece. Thurgoona Sharks and Wodonga Bushrangers also played a tight one, with the Sharks winning by one game and four sets apiece. Forrest Hill Galahs' Graham Wurtz, Hayden McIntosh, David Lake and Bruce Phillips finished the season top of the ladder after defeating St Patrick's Black eight sets, 60 games to love sets, 26 games. Albury Heart defeated Albury Bears six sets, 60 games to nil sets, six games. The result earned them the remaining spot in the finals by percentage over Thurgoona Sharks, who alongside St Patrick's Black were in contention for fourth spot. In Section 3, Albury Grey's Peter McMahon, Robert Gilchrist, Stuart Gadd and Neil Mitchell; Forrest Hill Blues' Michael Pope, Taylor Brown, Steve Mooney and Michael Glabbatz; Forrest Hill Tigers' Isaac Dykes, Wayne Bodycott, Andrew Gibson and Paul Hamer; and Glenly Gold's Darryl Ebery, Geoff Hubanic, David Rowe and Andrew Broughton all had convincing wins in the home run to finals against Thurgoona Bears, St Patrick's White, Thurgoona Wolves and Wodonga Knights respectively. In Section 4, St Patrick's Aqua's Noah Edmunds, Thomas Goonan and Liv Melville had a strong win over Thurgoona Lions five sets, 43 games to one set, 22 games. However, Aqua missed finals on percentage to Thurgoona Panthers. Panthers' Sam George, Jake Baker and Roy Costello claimed the first three sets to finish four sets, 34 games to two sets, 34 games against Albury Spurs. The win cemented fourth spot. St Patrick's Red's Nicholas Ratcliffe, Emily Liddell and Eli Rodd posted a win to secure their finals spot, defeating Forrest Hill Swans four sets, 42 games to two sets, 28 games. In Section 5 mixed competition, St Patrick's Blue won the last two sets 6-1 to defeat home club St Patrick's Green by four sets, 28 games to two sets, 18 games. In Section 1 ladies, Wodonga Larrikins won a one-game thriller against Forrest Hill, three sets apiece 35 games to 34. Thurgoona Jade's Jackie Rooke, Kara Smith, Lynda Davis and Tricia Baldwin were too strong for Wodonga Diamonds, winning six sets, 48 games to love sets, 20 games. In Section 2 ladies, St Patrick's Yellow Charmaine Mutape, Sofia Oliver and Mia overcame Wangaratta four sets, 39 games to two sets, 26 games. Semi-finals will begin at the Albury grass courts on Saturday.

