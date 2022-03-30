community,

When you're out in the garden or rummaging through the garden shed, be aware of how you could expose your furry friends to danger. Many pets love to keep you company as you tend to your outdoor jobs, but were you aware that there may be hidden dangers lurking around that can be harmful to your pets? If your pet consumes certain leaves or foliage, they may develop a stomach upset including diarrhoea or vomiting. The symptoms of toxicity can differ for each plant, which can make it tricky to know what your pet has eaten. Luckily, they typically respond quickly to supportive treatment. One nasty shrub to look out for is oleander, which is highly fatal and can cause severe heart arrhythmias. Other plants such as sago palms, ivy, rubber trees, aloe vera and philodendron are also common household plants, but are very toxic to cats and dogs. If you own a cat, take special care to keep them away from certain species of lilies (Easter lily, Christmas lily, tiger lily and day lilies). Should a cat chew on these plants, they can develop acute kidney failure which may be fatal. If you have lilies in your garden, try to reduce the risk of this happening by creating a natural barrier to the plants and/or supervising you cat outdoors. Be mindful of a product's ingredients when you choose a fertiliser or pesticide to use in your garden. By checking the label carefully, you will know how long after use your pets should be kept away from the garden. If you are unsure, a phone call to the customer support line or your local vet may be helpful. Alternatively, try finding a non-toxic product that keeps pests under control but still allows your pets to enjoy their back yard. Snail and slug bait can be lethal to your dog if ingested, due to the main active ingredient (commonly metaldehyde). Some products claim to be pet safe as they contain a bittering agent, however it may not deter all pets (looking at you Labradors). Rat or mouse bait on the other hand, can cause bleeding disorders and sometimes convulsions if consumed. It will also affect animals if they consume a poisoned rodent. Sadly, some types of rat bait have a slow period, extending the time before any symptoms are seen. If you are concerned that your pet may have been exposed to a toxin in your garden, please call your local vet as soon as possible. They will be able to advise you on next steps and arrange treatment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/c69e5f05-0385-4ea0-af7c-0fc5add11019.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg