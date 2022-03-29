sport, australian-rules-football,

Hamish Clark considered walking away from football at the end of last season but he's now ready to do it all again and help Howlong climb the Hume league ladder. The 28-year-old was one of many players left exasperated by the COVID-enforced cancellation of the 2021 campaign, when months of dedication and training evaporated into thin air when NSW went into lockdown. "I was almost ready to call it quits," Clark admitted. "I was a bit over playing footy last year because of COVID and all that sort of stuff. "It was pretty annoying, after putting in all that hard work. "I know we weren't going to make finals but all the other teams would probably think the same thing, put in all the hard work and you don't get any reward at the end of the year, it's pretty frustrating. "There was that thought in the back of my head that I might call it quits but I think I was always going to go around again. "We've got a good group of blokes at Howlong so I think it should be a pretty enjoyable year." Clark, in his second spell with the Spiders, is encouraged by the way their list is shaping up for season 2022. "We've got more midfield rotations this year," he said. "That's something we struggled with last year but we've picked up a couple of new midfielders. "We had a good midfield last year but we were low on rotations and had injuries to key players. "I don't think I played half the year, neither did Dave (Miles) and Josh Senior missed a fair chunk of the year as well so our key positions took a big hit during the year. ALSO IN SPORT "But we've picked up a couple of new midfielders and we're fairly fit, so we should able to run out games this year. "We were pretty unlucky last season. We lost a few games by not much. "We've worked on a few things over the pre-season of what we were doing wrong and there's a pretty good feeling this year." A premiership-winning coach in the Upper Murray with Bullioh, Clark is now heading into his second season back with the Spiders. "As people will probably say, I'm not much of a talker but I think it helped, going out there and coaching," Clark said. "It opened my eyes to that side of the game. "But this is where I played all my juniors and I wouldn't mind winning a flag with Howlong. "I reckon we can be up there. "We matched it with a few of the better teams last year and I don't think we're as far off as what last year looked like. "It's hard to tell before round one but we'll see how we go. "We won't be far off finals. We're fairly confident. "We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves but we know we weren't too far off last year, as much as it looked that way. "That extra year of the team gelling together will have helped." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/a576a5ac-bb96-4e32-935d-f2eeafe89bf7.jpg/r108_193_1008_701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg