news, local-news,

"The bureaucratic process is really disheartening for communities." That's the belief of Tintaldra Recreation Reserve committee of management president Jo Mackinnon after the group was ruled ineligible for Black Summer bushfire recovery funding this month as it was regarded as a state government entity. The Tintaldra application was among several across the Indi electorate to be knocked back, however, fire-affected towns of Ensay and Sarsfield in the Gippsland region, which initially missed out, were awarded almost $6 million between them by the federal government last week to upgrade reserves and community halls. Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce confirmed the funds will come from a separate Community Development Program as part of the federal budget. A grant writer was appointed by Bushfire Recovery Victoria to compile the application for $391,830 for Tintaldra reserve, which included plans to resurface the tennis court, improve toilets and upgrade the playground. Mrs Mackinnon said she had contacted the Deputy Prime Minister's office and wrote a letter seeking clarification on the decision to omit Tintaldra from the budget allotment. She said organisation's volunteers were told they should have known it was a government entity before applying for the grant. "If those two communities who were deemed ineligible for the same reasons we were all of a sudden managed to get that funding, why hasn't Tintaldra been treated the same? The precedent has been set," she said. "We were directly impacted by the bushfires, we deserve to get this funding. "We haven't asked for millions, we've asked for less than $400,000 and that money would make a huge impact in our community. A grant application from the same program to improve facilities for a sporting group at Tallangatta Showgrounds was also denied by the federal government. Tallangatta Agricultural and Pastoral Society applied for funding on behalf of the Upper Murray Horseman's Association to upgrade its clubrooms at the showgrounds. However, show president Roger Lees revealed it did more harm than good as the society was unsuccessful due to holding a Victorian government ABN as the caretakers of crown land, which deemed it a state government entity. "Our secretary applied for the grant, but it turns out if they had applied for it themselves they would have got it," Mr Lees said. "We thought we would help them out, but it was the wrong thing to do." "The building was a former DWELP office which the horseman's association had planned to convert into clubrooms," Mr Lees added. "They've got the building but need power and sewerage and those things sorted out. "We got a call to say we'd been approved for the grant and about a week later we got another call that we were disapproved." Indi MP Helen Haines wrote to Mr Joyce and Minister for Emergency Management Bridget McKenzie this week to question why organisations in her electorate, including Tallandoon Tennis Club, Rowen Park Recreation Reserve and Yackandandah Golf Club had been rejected. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/0ad58af2-0338-4059-8ff9-2f4f63e38c14.jpg/r0_426_4617_3035_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg