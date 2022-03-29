news, local-news,

Seniors across the northern side of the Border have celebrated connecting with each other this week, after COVID-19 lockdowns and isolation have taken a toll on the mental wellbeing of many. This years NSW Seniors Festival, which started on Friday and will run through to Sunday, was themed 'reconnect'. It follows the Victorian equivalent, which ran the week prior with events held across the state, including in Wodonga. Albury LiveBetter coordinator Ally Looker, who organised a festival event at the organisation's Townsend Street premises today, said the theme was appropriate after senior citizens had physically distanced during COVID-19. "Loneliness leads to depression and anxiety," she said. Ms Looker said LiveBetter's open age learning program for was put on ice during the pandemic, which was disappointing for the senior participants. "Everyone enjoyed coming back and being together and hopefully we don't have to go back into lockdown," she said. "We would do welfare calls to check and see how people were going and that helped because they heard from someone outside, and that was important to them that they did have some connection with someone." IN OTHER NEWS: But Ms Looker said loneliness and isolation wasn't always due to COVID-19. Albury resident and open age learning participant Diane Darcy said she was especially grateful to have found LiveBetter's program after she moved to Albury in 2017 not knowing anyone except her husband and daughter. "My husband died two years ago, I bought a house in North Albury and now I'm living there on my own," she said. "I came in here and I just felt comfortable with the people who are like interested and have similar life experiences. It would be nice if more people were aware and could come." Ms Looker said Ms Darcy was now engaged in and connected to the community within the group. "They've helped her through that loneliness and the sadness of losing her husband," she said. "There a lot of people who come just for that interaction, they build friendship and they take that with them, so it is important that they do engage with others, like minded others, and as I said it's much better for mental health." LiveBetter's festival was one of a myriad of activities on offer around the Albury region to celebrate the special week for seniors. To find an activity near you look under the events tab on the NSW seniors festival website or search on Albury City Council website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/7258b74f-336d-4aa4-933b-846497f1b35a.jpg/r2_401_5469_3490_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg