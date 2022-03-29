news, local-news,

BUSKERS will make a beeline for Rutherglen within weeks. The inaugural Rutherglen Regional Heats of the Australian National Busking Championships will run from May 13 to 15 after being postponed from August last year owing to the global pandemic. Having started at Cooma in 2012, the event has grown to include eight towns in Queensland, NSW, ACT and Victoria. Destination Rutherglen chairman Damien Adams welcomed the regional heats for the town. "Buskers from near and far will be competing in a range of categories for more than $5000 worth of cash prizes as well as the honour of representing Rutherglen at the Cooma national finals in November," he said. Alternative-folk and roots band The Northern Folk, formerly based in Albury, will launch the festival on the Friday night. IN OTHER NEWS: Up to 14 busking stations along Main Street will host heats on Saturday from 10am. Roaming judges will score performances in each category ahead of a finals concert later that day. There will also be a People's Choice Award. Five-time Golden Guitar winner Pete Denahy will perform on Saturday night. The newly re-opened Rutherglen Convent will host an Open Day on Sunday. The winners of the regional finals will contest the National Championships at Cooma in November. To enter the Rutherglen heat or for further information visit Busking Rutherglen on Facebook or Instagram or email buskingheatrutherglen@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/68dfe2a6-a6bd-4d20-b464-7140856417a2.jpg/r0_282_452_537_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg