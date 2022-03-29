news, local-news,

AN avenue of elm trees will be felled, cafe opened and parts of Bungambrawatha Creek covered to become picnic spots under a revamp of Albury's botanic gardens. The changes are in a draft master plan which has been put out for public feedback after being endorsed by the Albury Council. Melbourne firm Andrea Proctor Landscapes produced the 81-page blueprint following community feedback. It involves removing the line of elm trees which run parallel to the Dean Street boundary and have been a popular backdrop for wedding photographs. The nearly 150 year-old elms are considered to be at the end of their life and will be replaced with ginkgoes. Two other big changes involve the creation of a community hub across land now being used for a works depot at the south-western corner and reimagining Bungambrawatha Creek on the northern and western boundaries of the gardens. The hub would involve a cafe being opened alongside an expanded children's garden, a learning lawn, urban food garden and visitors' centre. Changes to the creek would involve three sections being covered over on the northern side to create "roof gardens" which could be used for picnics. They would be at the corner of Dean Street and Wodonga Place and at entrances further west, including one which will lead to parkland ascending Monument Hill. It is also planned to introduce angle parking along the Dean Street side in response to concerns there is a shortage of bays for motorists. IN OTHER NEWS: The creek along the western side of the gardens would be "re-naturalised" under the master plan, with large rocks and plantings in the culvert. The landscaper notes a "significant feasibility study would be required" to assess the entire creek catchment and storm water mitigation upstream. Councillors who spoke on Monday night, when the plan was endorsed, were largely positive about the measures proposed. Jessica Kellahan said it was "a beautiful design and master plan which is well considered". "The botanic gardens is a well-loved part of the city and I believe the master plan enhances that and I look forward to hearing what the communities are," she said. Ashley Edwards welcomed the "rewilding" of the creek as an aid to biodiversity and climate change mitigation. "However, I do look forward to hearing what the community has to say about the proposed angle parking over the creek on the Dean Street side of the garden, given that it will potentially add more hot hard surfaces to the area and limit future opportunities for plantings and expansion of the gardens," she said.

