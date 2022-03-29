sport, australian-rules-football, chiltern, luke brookes, barnawartha

Flag fancy Chiltern will have to smash a long standing hoodoo if it is to start the season on the ultimate high against Barnawartha at Barnawartha on Saturday. While it's unclear when the Swans last beat Barnawartha, coach Luke Brookes said he had never tasted victory against the Tigers since being appointed coach in 2018. The pair produced an epic qualifying final in 2019 where the Tigers prevailed by a point before going on to lose the grand final against a rampaging Thurgoona. Both sides are expected to once again be flag contenders with Saturday's clash to provide an early indication of the league pecking order. Brookes rated the Tigers as the biggest unknown in the competition after a successful off-season recruiting blitz which netted more than a dozen new signings. ALSO IN SPORT The bulk of the Tigers' signings were from Wodonga reserves. "I think it's fair to say that Barnawartha are a bit of an unknown and have got a lot of players from Wodonga," Brookes said. "It's a huge match because we haven't beaten Barnawartha in a helluva long time. "So we are pretty keen to get our season off on a good note. "They are the only side I haven't notched a win over since I started coaching in 2018. "So it is something that I'm keen to sort out. "Even when Thurgoona won the flag in 2019, we were still able to beat them on their home deck. "I've got a couple of wins against Kiewa-Sandy Creek who are always hard to beat. "I just can't beat Barny." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/2cd260c5-293a-4a77-9c49-906c4ad3569f.jpg/r11_221_4305_2647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg