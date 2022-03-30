news, court-and-crime,

A Wangaratta police officer accused of raping a woman in her home while responding to an incident in 2018 has been found not guilty. A County Court jury returned the verdict on Tuesday afternoon just hours after beginning its deliberations. Senior Constable Luke Hawking faced a trial in Wodonga on two counts of sexual assault and one count of rape after attending the woman's Wangaratta home on February 7, 2018. IN OTHER NEWS: He was one of four members called to the Noonan Street house after the woman made a complaint involving her former partner. It was alleged Hawking touched her breast twice and rubbed her vagina while speaking to her in a bedroom. He had pleaded not guilty. In closing arguments on Monday, prosecutor David O'Doherty said the credibility of the woman was a focus of the case. He said a number of features supported "her accounts of events" but also many items in dispute or contradicted. MORE COURT STORIES He noted her distressed behaviour when later reporting the matter to other officers, saying she was upset, tense and distressed. "We say that in these circumstances, you ought to accept what she says happened to her," Mr O'Doherty said. He said Hawking had "ample opportunity" to commit the offences. Defence lawyer Colin Mandy said the allegations were either extreme exaggerations or lies from someone with a history of telling lies. The woman, he said, lived in a bubble, separated from the real world. "These allegations make no sense very broadly," he said. "Nine years a police officer. Nine years a police officer. Unblemished record." He told jurors the complainant was "fundamentally unreliable" and there were "so many inconsistencies". Mr Mandy argued she had lied on oath while giving evidence, her claims were "paranoid rubbish", and that she had priors for dishonesty-related matters. "We know she is a liar and has lied too many times to count to police," he said. The woman's home was covered by security cameras which contradicted some of her claims.

