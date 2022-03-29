news, court-and-crime,

A Wodonga man has been handed a heftier penalty for his involvement in the intimidation of an East Albury escort worker. Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday found that Daniel Ladgrove's offending was more severe than his co-offender. Matthew Robinson, 21, of Thurgoona, received a 12-month conditional release order last week on the same charge, with conviction. IN OTHER NEWS: Robinson was charged with that same offence because he was present when Ladgrove, 34, made the threat. Ms McLaughlin, after listening to sentencing submissions from defence lawyer Jason Hanke, said it was clear Ladgrove's actions were in a different category to his co-offender. MORE COURT STORIES "I note the threat that was made to victim; it was a threat of a serious nature." Ms McLaughlin convicted Ladgrove and placed him on a nine-month community corrections order for the intimidation. But she said it was clear to the court that he contributed greatly to the community. RELATED: Thurgoona man guilty also of intimidation, but his co-accused threatened woman Ladgrove also received an identical sentence to Robinson of a $1400 fine on a charge of not complying with a noticed direction regarding COVID-19. The victim, 21, was threatened over an unsubstantiated claim she stole $15,000. She spent time in a spa bath at the Lavington home Robinson shared at the time with Ladgrove, who booked her through the Drome Street Centrefolds agency. After she left, on feeling tired and cold, Robinson discovered the cash was missing so they took a taxi to Drome Street. It was about 3.20am on August 27. "Where's the money?" Ladgrove asked. "We know you stole it, we'll get you and your family."

