Trainer Ron Stubbs predicts Sparring will derive enormous benefit from his last-start narrow defeat at Sandown. The promising three-year-old will return to Sandown on Wednesday in the $50,000 3YO Benchmark 64 Handicap, (1000m) with jockey Brett Prebble once again booked to partner the gelding. Despite only having two starts, Sparring has created a huge impression in his short career to stamp himself as a slick sprinter with a bright future. Stubbs said Sparring would only get better with race experience. "He is still inexperienced and race-wise he did a couple of small things wrong last-start," Stubbs said. "Hopefully he will benefit from the experience and be better for it on Wednesday. "Fitness-wise I feel there will be further improvement from last-start. "Personally, I'm definitely heading to Sandown more confident about the horse's chances than last time. "His winning prospects are still hard to assess because it's a much stronger field than I expected. "I thought it was a very strong field for a Benchmark 64 but I guess you have got to expect that in the city." Sparring was narrowly defeated by the Hawkes-trained More Secrets who nabbed victory in the final stride at Sandown earlier this month. More Secrets is a lightly-raced mare who has won three of five career starts. "I've heard a few comments from good judges that More Secrets is held in high regard," he said. "It's a horse they expect to win much bigger races and go on with it. "That's encouraging to hear from our perspective." Sparring generated plenty of interest from potential buyers after winning his maiden by more than six-lengths on debut in slick time. Stubbs said he also recently received another call from a potential buyer after the Sandown run. "I did have one feeler for him but selling the horse is not on our agenda at all at the moment." Prebble was also a huge fan of Sparring after being aboard last-start. "Brett was more than happy with the performance," Stubbs said. "He said the horse stumbled a fraction at the start and then got on the heels of another runner during the race. "Brett also said he may have hit the front a bit too soon and lost his way a little bit. "Brett indicated that if the winner hadn't ambushed him, Sparring could have fought back and got the result. "That's always a bit of an unknown but positive comments nonetheless." Sparring is a $3.20-favourite to win his first city race and is expected to settle prominently in the run from a good alley.

