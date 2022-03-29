sport, local-sport, boss lady rocks, ron stubbs, sydney

The Ron Stubbs-trained Boss Lady Rocks is poised to head to the city for her next start. The lightly-raced five-year-old mare scored the biggest win of her short career in the Flat Knacker on Albury Gold Cup day. Despite being eligible to race in Class three grade, Boss Lady Rocks was able to take on and beat the open sprinters in the Flat Knacker in a promising sign. Stubbs specifically trains a small team of around 10 horses where he focuses on quality rather than quantity. The decision is reaping dividends with Boss Lady Rocks, Sparring and Tap 'N' Run all promising gallopers who look more than capable of winning city grade races. ALSO IN SPORT Stubbs said Boss Lady Rocks would most likely head to Sydney for her next start. "It was a huge thrill to win the Flat Knacker but now her rating has gone up to a Benchmark 82," Stubbs said. "But we were aware of that before we targeted the Flat Knacker and we will likely head to Sydney now." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/fab0704b-cff7-4af4-8f08-7e4304921c65.jpg/r2_214_4183_2576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg