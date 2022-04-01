news, local-news,

LISTEN UP The Rubens - Waste A Day Tour, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, April 2, 7pm The Rubens are back on the Border after last performing in Albury in June. Since a productive 2021 releasing their fourth album 0202 and AMP and ARIA award nominations, the band has treated fans to a new single Waste A Day. With its slick, breezy melody and signature lyrical-swirls, Waste A Day is a fresh take for The Rubens that still sits well alongside favourites Live In Life and Masterpiece. The Rubens will spend most of this year on tour, celebrating their new music and the 10-year-anniversary of their self-titled debut album. FIX UP Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Wodonga, Saturday, April 2, 10am to 1pm Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga can help people fix furniture, woodwork, clothing, textiles, jewellery and battery-operated devices. As always, tool sharpening is available. Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative on the first Saturday of the month. The group still needs new repairers, particularly for bikes and leather work. Complimentary morning tea. Details: ecoportal.net.au. DRIVE UP Monster Trucks and Thrillmasters Extreme, Albury Showgrounds, Saturday, April 2, 6pm Monster Trucks, FMX, Jet Truck with Fire and Laser Spectacular are coming to town. Enjoy all of the action in style in the Gold Section (chair provided in a sectioned area) or take your own chair with a general admission ticket. Show offers a fireworks with laser and light spectacular. Gates open at 4pm with the main program running from 6pm. Food vans will operate but patrons can pack a picnic (no glass allowed). HOP UP High Country Hop, Beechworth Historic Precinct, Saturday, April 2, 11.30am to 9pm Craft beer and indie folk beats team up at Beechworth's High Country Hop. Founded by Bridge Road Brewers in 2015, the festival is now a mainstay of the High Country calendar, mashing together like-minded producers, beer-lovers and music fans. CUDDLE UP On The Border Community Market, Junction Square, Wodonga, Sunday, April 3, 9am to 1pm Cuddle a bunny or two at the Easter On the Border Community Market. Hay Ho Animal Nursery will bring a range of baby animals for folk to pet and cuddle! This boutique market showcases some of our best small makers too. STUDY UP Talk on Dedicated to the Dedicated: Whitlam, the Arts, and Democracy, Albury LibraryMuseum, Saturday, April 2, 1pm to 2pm Join Interim Director of The Whitlam Institute Eric Sidoti for a talk on Gough Whitlam's contribution to the arts and higher education. Bookings: alburycity.nsw.gov.au/whats-on/libraries/talk-with-eric-sidoti

