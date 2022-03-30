sport, local-sport,

Albury and Xavier High Schools have dominated the Thunder Cup junior rugby league and league tag competitions. The latter claimed the two junior competitions in the under 15s rugby league and league tag, while Albury snared the open age groups. "I enjoy going to the Thunder Cup because it's a really good environment and plenty of kids go along to watch their schools play," NRL region manager Riverina Monaro's James Smart said. The Thunder Cup caters for the Border's four NSW-based secondary schools in Albury, Xavier, James Fallon and Murray and is played annually during the first term. "The support of Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League to put on that event each week is outstanding, there's no way we could do it without those guys, so president Scott Harris and his team, along with Bob Williams and the local referees, do a great job," Smart suggested. "It's a really important competition and we want to see it grow and improve." Albury proved too strong for James Fallon in the open girls league tag 4-0. James Fallon also fell to Xavier in the junior girls. Meanwhile, Albury Thunder's juniors are looking for looking for numbers in under 16 league tag. IN OTHER NEWS: The team trains at Sarvaas Park on Mondays and Thursdays from 4.30pm or there's information on Albury Thunder Junior Rugby League's Facebook.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/8b6665ee-7b2d-4192-8ce6-67c6f3d713f8.jpg/r0_53_2682_1568_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg