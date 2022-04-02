Changing trains at the Albury Railway Station | Then and Now

community,

Albury railway station opened in 1881 with the arrival of the narrow gauge rail line from Sydney. In 1883, the Victorian broad gauge line was built across the Murray River and at last, the rail connection made. From 1883 until 1962, all through rail passengers between Sydney and Melbourne had to change trains at Albury, across the platform. NSW trains operated on the east side and Victorian trains on the west. The long list of VIPs who changed trains at Albury includes all Prime Ministers up to Robert Menzies, General Douglas MacArthur and authors Agatha Christie, Arthur Conan Doyle, D H Lawrence, Rudyard Kipling, R L Stevenson, Mark Twain and H G Wells. Mark Twain recorded in his Excerpt from Following the Equator, A Journey Around the World (1897): "Now comes a singular thing, the oddest thing, the strangest thing, the most baffling and unaccountable marvel that Australasia can show. At the frontier between NSW and Victoria our multitude of passengers were routed out of snug beds by lantern-light in the morning in the biting cold to change cars ... think of the paralysis of intellect that gave that idea birth; imagine the boulder it emerged from on some petrified legislator's shoulders. It is a narrow-gauge road to the frontier, and a broader gauge thence to Melbourne." Dame Nellie Melba passed through several times in life but also in death. She died in Sydney in February 1931 and her funeral train crossed the Albury platform on its way to Melbourne. A large crowd gathered, the Mayor placed a wreath and the Albury Town Band played 'Nearer My God to Thee.' The biggest crowds to cheer passengers as they crossed the platform was for two future kings. On May 24, 1901, the Duke of Cornwall (later King George V) passed through enroute to Brisbane. "The entire length of the platform was richly carpeted and ornamented with festoons, flags, flowers and Chinese lanterns". The Duke and Duchess were greeted by Mayor John Chenery before joining the NSW train and after 30 minutes the train left the platform. On May 13, 1927, the Albury Banner reported that well over 10,000 people welcomed the Duke and Duchess of York. The Duke later became King George VI. Again the platform was richly carpeted and decorated with flags, flowers and 1000 light bulbs in red, white and blue from Young St to the end of the platform. After a speech from Mayor Alf Waugh, the NSW royal train headed north. The first meeting of the Albury & District Historical Society for 2022 will be held at the Commercial Club on Wednesday, April 13 at 7.30pm. Visitors welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/7dc84873-e30a-435b-b2d4-5a9b36436fe7.jpg/r0_31_2362_1366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg