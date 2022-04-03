Wet year ahead for Albury-Wodonga region | Weather Watch

news, rural,

During the past three weeks, a very hot pool of air has been sitting over the Carpentaria region of the Northern Territory. Daly Waters and Tindal (Katherine) both recorded their hottest March day in 133 years of records, with top readings of 43.2 and 42.5 respectively. In addition, Daly Waters, with a mean maximum temperature to March 27 of 39.6 degrees is very close to the record hottest March of 39.4 in 1889. It has been a dry month in Daly Waters and at many other places in the Northern Territory. The rainfall this month at Daly Waters stands at 24.6 - the driest for March since 2010. The general dryness of March in this part of the Northern Territory does not mean the Albury-Wodonga region will have dry conditions for the rest of this year; quite the reverse. In 1889 and 2010, the region had well above average rainfalls from April to the end of the year and major floods occurred at many places mainly between April and June and again from August to November. This very hot pool of air did to some extent reach the western inland of Queensland where a few locations recorded record March temperatures and also led to dry conditions. Some places also recorded their driest March since 1998. Emerald, after heavy rain last November, has now had its driest January to March since 1948. Further heavy rain has aggravated the flood situation on the far north coast of NSW and in South East Queensland along the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast since last Saturday, March 26. Moranbah's maximum temperature reached 42.1 degrees, which was a new record for March in 57 years of records. Many places have had over 200mm. At Yamba, 549mm was recorded during February. It is now the wettest-ever February to March period in 145 years of records at Yamba. The previous wettest was 814mm from February to March 1890. At Ballina, the February-March rainfall to date has reached 1138mm, surpassing the 1086mm 1893 record. Casino, just west of Lismore, has now had 786mm since the start of February and is still short of the two wetter February-March periods of 984mm in 1893 and 1115mm in 1890. It is interesting to note that these towns, including Lismore, are facing their third successive wet year, which first began in January 2020. There was a sequence of very wet years from 1890 to 1894 and again from 1973 to 1977 and also a string of wet years from 1947 to 1956 except 1952 at all these places and also at Sydney and Brisbane. In the Albury-Wodonga region, we look set this year to have our third successive wet year and it's on the cards that both 2023 and 2024 will follow suit.

