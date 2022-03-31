news, court-and-crime,

A Springdale Heights teenager with a "significant" violent criminal history used a tree branch to savagely bash a stranger, a court has heard. The 16-year-old's assault of the man left him requiring immediate surgery on his right forearm for the insertion of plates and screws. Even with extensive rehabilitation, Albury Children's Court was told this week, it would take at least a year for him to get some normal use back in the limb. IN OTHER NEWS: Before attacking the man, the youth was egged on by a friend who called out: "Get the dog!" The teenager, who appeared in court via a video link to a juvenile detention centre, pleaded guilty to recklessly cause grievous bodily harm, on the withdrawal of a charge of reckless wounding in company. He will be sentenced on May 11 following the completion of a NSW Youth Justice report and remains in custody, bail refused. An application has been made for NSW Supreme Court bail. The court heard how a group of between 10 and 14 teenagers had congregated in a laneway running off Saville Avenue, Lavington, on January 10 about 8pm. A fight broke out among the youths, resulting in nearby residents rushing to the scene - including the victim. The youths split into two groups and walked off in different directions, so the victim returned to his nearby home. MORE COURT STORIES But on doing so he realised his phone was missing, so he returned to the laneway with his nine-year-old daughter and spoke to several neighbours who had remained at the scene. It was then the offender, carrying a tree branch measuring about one metre, and another youth walked out of a nearby park. The accomplice then yelled out to the youth to attack the man, who felt under threat of immediate harm and so ran home with his daughter. The victim made it home, but tripped and fell on the front lawn. His daughter made it inside. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told the victim was lying on the ground when the teenager raised the branch above his head. "The accused brought the tree branch down in a striking motion towards the head of the victim. The victim has raised his arm in defence and the branch has struck the victim on the forearms." The victim was struck five times, with such force that the branch broke. While the accomplice did not strike the victim, he called out encouragement to the teenager during the attack. The pair then walked away. As they did so, the victim picked up a piece of the broken branch and threw this at the second youth, hitting him in the back. The youth was arrested at the home of his father, who supported him in court, on the morning of February 11.

