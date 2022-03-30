sport, australian-rules-football, fin lappin, chiltern

Lappin - it's a legendary surname at Chiltern and arguably one of the most famous football surnames in the district. And the legend is set to live on in the famous red and white for the foreseeable future with Fin the latest Lappin to play seniors for the Swans. Fin is the son of Nathan Lappin who carved a reputation as one of the Swans' finest forwards mainly during the 1990s. Nigel Lappin is Fin's uncle. Fin, 19, made his debut as a 15-year-old in 2018 under coach Luke Brookes who will once again coach the Swans this season. Brookes played all of his career at Chiltern alongside Nathan. "I remember being excited about my debut and it was against Dederang," Fin said. "But Brooksie decided to stick me down in the backline which I wasn't overly impressed with." Fin admitted whenever he introduced himself to a stranger, invariably the next question would be regarding his family tree. "Whenever you go somewhere and people find out your surname, people are quick to ask how I'm related to the Lappin's," he said. "When I tell them my dad is Nathan, uncle is Nigel and grandfather is Jock, you get asked a few questions." Fin also conceded that with his surname there were expectations about his football ability. "I guess having the surname, everyone just expects you to be a handy footballer," he said. "Everyone is quick to tell me how good Dad was back in his day. "All I hear from 'Brooksie' is how good a player Dad was because they played a lot of football together. "To be honest, I think Brooksie might have a bit of a man crush on the old man the way he goes on about him." After spending the early part of his career in defence, Fin is set to play predominantly as a centre half-forward this season. "I think 'Brooksie' rates my ability to mark and decided to throw me down forward this season," he said. "I was fairly happy with my form in the practice matches except that I sprayed a fair few shots at goal. "But I much prefer being a forward and run at the ball instead of chasing someone." ALSO IN SPORT Brookes said Lappin was set for a breakout season after doing the hard yards over the pre-season. Finn attributed Brookes to fast-tracking his development and showing plenty of faith in him over the past few seasons. "Brooksie is an unreal coach and has been great for my development," Finn said. "He is just so supportive and encourages you." While Nathan was a star for Chiltern, a lot of good judges say he could of played at the elite level the same as his brother Nigel if he was prepared to dedicate himself. It seems Fin has inherited his father's same laid back attitude. "I went to Bushrangers training once and I knew it wasn't for me," he said. "I can't see myself moving from Chiltern, I'm a bit lazy when it comes to things like that."

