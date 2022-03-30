sport, australian-rules-football,

Underrated Albury defender Kieran Ellis will miss at least the first month of the Ovens and Murray Football League season. "Kieran suffered an injury over the off-season and I would say we wouldn't see him until after the first bye (May 7)," Tigers' co-coach Luke Daly offered. The 27-year-old has been a crucial, if unheralded, member of Albury's defence since returning to the club in 2018 after time overseas. Ellis's booming 55m bombs against the wind from the kick-ins during the latter stages of the 2018 decider against Wangaratta played a vital role in staving off the Pies' comeback. "He's been a good player for a few years and will be hard to replace, but we're confident we've got players that can step in," Daly added. The Tigers contest the season's first blockbuster in Saturday's season opening round. Fellow premiership fancies Wangaratta will host the Tigers from 6pm. The pair was miserly in defence during last year's shortened COVID season, conceding only 53 points apiece over the 13 rounds. Given neither team has changed personnel to the extent of a handful of other contenders, it's fair to assume the duo might not have the same teething problems as newcomers work in with the incumbent players elsewhere. "We've got Lucas Conlan, Jessy Wilson, 'Duncs' (Michael Duncan), Brydan Hodgson, who will play across half-back, Brydan's a good size, he's probably a similar height to Keiran, and there's other options as well, Shaun Daly can also go back," Daly explained of the club's numerous choices. "Then we've got some young kids that will hopefully get opportunities over the start of the year, types like Brayden McMenamin." Despite being undefeated last year, the Tigers will start slight outsiders against the Pies, who finished second. IN OTHER NEWS: Also on Saturday, Myrtleford hosts Wangaratta Rovers, while Lavington's home to Corowa-Rutherglen. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/4fc2cccb-95d3-4b88-842f-5c8b46a098ca.jpg/r0_213_4699_2868_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg