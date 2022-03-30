Sands pip Wurtz in Albury Tennis Association's Tuesday ladies semi-final
Sands won a semi-final thriller against Wurtz in Tuesday ladies tennis action.
Danielle Sands and Chris Essex helped win a three-set apiece, 36 to 27 games thriller in section one.
Meanwhile, Bulletoppled Davidson 6-0, 40-19 with Sally Bulle and Helen Fuge in fine form, with the team to meet Sands in next week's grand final.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Elsewhere, Quirk and Sheil meet in section two, while Simpson and Huckstepp clash in section three.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News