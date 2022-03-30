sport, local-sport,

Sands won a semi-final thriller against Wurtz in Tuesday ladies tennis action. Danielle Sands and Chris Essex helped win a three-set apiece, 36 to 27 games thriller in section one. Meanwhile, Bulle toppled Davidson 6-0, 40-19 with Sally Bulle and Helen Fuge in fine form, with the team to meet Sands in next week's grand final. IN OTHER NEWS: Elsewhere, Quirk and Sheil meet in section two, while Simpson and Huckstepp clash in section three.

