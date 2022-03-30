sport, australian-rules-football, adam elias, barnawartha, scott meyer

Barnawartha big man Adam Elias could hardly have picked a worse match to make his comeback from a knee injury on Saturday. Elias is set to play against Chiltern in his first match in more than nine months. The Swans boast an imposing big man brigade of Scott Meyer, Nick Bracher and Kyle McGee who are all expected to rotate through the ruck on the weekend. Meyer is set to make his debut for the Swans after enjoying a strong season with Wodonga Raiders last year. ALSO IN SPORT Elias conceded it was a tall order to face somebody the calibre of Meyer after spending almost 12-months on the sidelines. "Coming up against Meyer straight away is probably not ideal and he has got a big reputation," Elias said. "I haven't seen him play before but everyone you talk to rates him highly. "He has played VFL as well so this is a big drop back in standard. "He rucked with Isaac Muller last year, so obviously he is going to be a handful."

