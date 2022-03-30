Five questions with Adam Elias, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

sport, australian-rules-football, five questions with adam elias, fixture, verdict

Q: You are coming back from nine months off after undergoing a knee reconstruction. How's the fitness? A: I feel good and have got a full pre-season under the belt. It's been a tough solo journey to get back with a lot of blood, sweat and tears but I'm looking forward to playing again. Q: The Laracy Shield is always a big occasion for both clubs? A: As soon as I arrived at Barnawartha in 2016 I was told Barnawartha against Chiltern is always the biggest home and away match of the season. We always set ourselves for a big match and personally I haven't suffered a loss against the Swans yet. Q: I heard rumours Barnawartha had up to 70 players train some nights over the pre-season? A: I think somebody added a bit of chicken salt there but we did get up to 60 on some nights. There were blokes that would rock up some nights and I didn't even know who they were. Q: The Tigers had a productive off-season on the recruiting front. Which of the recruits has caught your eye over the pre-season? A: So far Lachie Walker and Ben McPherson have stood out to me after crossing from Wodonga. I think they were starved of senior opportunities at the kennel and can't wait to prove themselves at the lower standard. Q: This will be the first season in a long time since the Tigers haven't had Peter Cook coming out of the goal square? A: I say this a bit tongue in cheek but Peter who? Yes, it's disappointing Cookie has left but he hasn't played a full season in three years. We expect Mitch Exton and Tom Haynes to play deep forward and more than cover the loss. ROUND ONE SATURDAY, APRIL 2 Beechworth v Rutherglen Yackandandah v Dederang-MB Mitta United v Kiewa-SC Tallangatta v Thurgoona Wahgunyah v Wodonga Saints Barnawartha v Chiltern ALSO IN SPORT The Laracy Shield clash between the two neighbouring rivals is always a highlight of the home and away season. The Swans will have to snap a long-standing hoodoo against the Tigers who they haven't defeated since at least 2016. It is shaping as a fascinating contest but I'm tipping the Swans to finally break the drought with their attack comprising Mark Doolan, Ethan Brookes and young guns Fin Lappin and Ashton Brookes the difference. Verdict: Chiltern by 11 points Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/4083fe29-2f6b-402a-9225-08e89d16627c.jpg/r0_196_2149_1410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg