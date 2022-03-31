news, local-news,

Kiewa has long boasted one of the region's best cricket wickets, but it will now have a clubroom to match. A new multipurpose pavilion at Kiewa Memorial Park worth more than $900,000 will comprise three changerooms with single shower and toilet facilities, an umpires room with shower and toilet, three unisex toilets, a canteen and storage space, and multipurpose room. The building also includes an elevated veranda with an accessible ramp for viewing of the cricket oval and adjacent tennis courts. Indigo Council agreed to provide a further $75,000 to the project at its March meeting on Tuesday night to take its overall contribution to $360,000, $325,000 came from Sport and Recreation Victoria's Female Friendly Facilities program, a further $250,000 was delivered by the federal government, while Kiewa Cricket Club tipped in $20,000. The initial state government grant application was approved in July 2020. Kiewa Cricket Club president Graeme Edwards said it had been a long process but it will be worth the wait. IN OTHER NEWS: "For years now the pitch has been known as probably the best batting track in district cricket, if not provincial, so it will certainly complement that," he said. "It will allow us to open up a lot more avenues to hosting competition games as far as representative fixtures and especially women's games. "In the past, we've been hamstrung a bit by our facilities and we don't shy away from that. We knew that they weren't up to standard, but to have them up to a standard we can be proud of is going to be pretty cool. "We've got great girls participation rates and female representation at the club in general, at a committee and volunteer level, is massive." Mr Edwards thanked committee members Shelley and Stuart Lancaster who were driving forces of the project, as well as Indigo Council, namely deputy mayor Peter Croucher for his advocacy. "It means a lot to not only Kiewa Cricket Club, but the Kiewa and district community as well," Cr Croucher said. "The tennis club would also be able to use it and it would accommodate any activities or events that might be happening at Kiewa Park. "During the COVID period, there was waits on materials and getting the right ideas for everyone. I'm hopeful they're happy with it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/130a4cbd-d2a9-41cb-ba2c-cf42e87c6891.jpg/r0_275_4825_3001_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg