A teenager who led police on a pursuit that had to be abandoned because of the high speeds involved has been slammed for putting the community "at very serious risk". "The police pursuit, sir," Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Riley Stanton, "is a very serious matter." IN OTHER NEWS: That was not only because of the speeds he reached on October 22 about 10pm but also the fact he turned off his vehicle's lights on the Hume Freeway while hitting 133km/h, she said. Ms McLaughin said - on imposing a 13-month aggregate jail time for the police pursuit and a charge of contravention of an apprehended violence order - that there was no alternative sentence to imprisonment. MORE COURT STORIES Stanton, who turned 20 on Monday, escaped full-time custody, instead ordered to serve his term in the community by way of an intensive corrections order. Ms McLaughlin said in Stanton's favour on sentence were his youth, his relatively limited criminal history and the fact he could be supervised by NSW Community Corrections. The Lavington man must also carry out 80 hours of unpaid community work. Defence lawyer Mitchell Brooks said it was conceded the threshold for a jail sentence had been crossed given the offending breached five community corrections orders being served by his client. Mr Brooks had asked for an intensive corrections order, asking the court to take into account Stanton's youth and his methamphetamine addiction. Stanton, who pleaded guilty to all charges, was also convicted and fined $3390.

